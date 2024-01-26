Who's In The Hotels.com Commercials With NBA Champion Nikola Jokic?

If you're a superstar athlete, you're eventually going to make your way into some commercials. It's just the way of the universe. All of that salary money is nice, sure, but it's the sponsorship deals where sports legends really make the big bucks — even if they're the kind who like to stay out of the public eye.

Denver Nuggets center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić dodged the commercial game for about as long as a perennial All-NBA player can. Over the last several years, the big man has put up astronomical numbers, broken records, and finally won a championship in 2023. He also famously hates the spotlight, telling teammate Michael Porter Jr. on a 2023 episode of the Curious Mike podcast, "When I finish my career, I really wish nobody knows me. I really wish my kid, or kids, in the future, remember me as a dad, not as a basketball player." Sometimes, though, the money just makes sense, which must have been the case for Jokić to start starring in his recent series of Hotels.com commercials. He appears in the ads alongside teammate Peyton Watson, who isn't exactly one of the most recognizable 2023 commercial actors.

Watson is a relatively new addition to the Nuggets and the NBA as a whole, having been drafted with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 21-year-old previously played college ball at UCLA, and his commercials with Jokić have certainly raised his public profile.