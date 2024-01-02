Is The Grand Wagoneer Commercial Actor Really Derek Jeter's Wife?
Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is swinging into advertising campaigns, with the 2023 commercial for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, officially titled "Drove All Night," provoking some questions among fans about the athlete's personal life. Set to a slow rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "I Drove All Night" performed by Francesca Blanchard, the spot sees Jeter driving the car through some rough nighttime conditions in order to reach his wife and children.
As it turns out, the woman featured at the end of the 2023 Grand Wagoneer L commercial is Hannah Jeter, Derek Jeter's real-life wife. The couple has been married since 2016 and have four children together. Hannah Jeter is no stranger to the entertainment industry herself. Notably, she has worked as a model for major retail brands like American Eagle Outfitters, Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, and Victoria's Secret and co-hosted all 20 episodes of the reality TV series "Project Runway Junior."
Derek and Hannah Jeter work as a couple
Not only does Derek Jeter's wife actually appear alongside him in Jeep's "Drove All Night" commercial, but that's not even the only spot for the car manufacturer that they've been in together. Back in 2022, the couple starred in its "Eyes Wide Open" commercial, which sees Derek Jeter narrate about the American Dream over shots of him making memories with his family in the 2022 Grand Wagoneer Obsidian. The reason the Jeters keep showing up in Grand Wagoneer ads is that the couple has a multiyear brand partnership with Wagoneer by Jeep.
The Jeter parents even seem to have some creative input, with the couple helping develop the 2023 commercial. "The story behind 'Drove All Night' was inspired by conversations with Derek and Hannah and their commitment to being present for their family in big and small ways," explained Marissa Hunter, Senior Vice President of Stellantis North America, Jeep's parent company. "Grand Wagoneer is a perfect fit for their growing family, and we feel very fortunate to have them as part of our Jeep family."