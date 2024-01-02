Is The Grand Wagoneer Commercial Actor Really Derek Jeter's Wife?

Not only does Derek Jeter's wife actually appear alongside him in Jeep's "Drove All Night" commercial, but that's not even the only spot for the car manufacturer that they've been in together. Back in 2022, the couple starred in its "Eyes Wide Open" commercial, which sees Derek Jeter narrate about the American Dream over shots of him making memories with his family in the 2022 Grand Wagoneer Obsidian. The reason the Jeters keep showing up in Grand Wagoneer ads is that the couple has a multiyear brand partnership with Wagoneer by Jeep.

The Jeter parents even seem to have some creative input, with the couple helping develop the 2023 commercial. "The story behind 'Drove All Night' was inspired by conversations with Derek and Hannah and their commitment to being present for their family in big and small ways," explained Marissa Hunter, Senior Vice President of Stellantis North America, Jeep's parent company. "Grand Wagoneer is a perfect fit for their growing family, and we feel very fortunate to have them as part of our Jeep family."