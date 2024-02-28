The Road House Remake Drama & New AI Lawsuit Explained

The road to "Road House" 2024 is becoming even more complicated. Just a day before the first look at the remake of the '80s classic debuted, director Doug Liman penned a lengthy guest column for Deadline, revealing that he would be boycotting the SXSW premiere of his film. His protest stemmed from his disappointment that Amazon MGM Studios refused to give the picture a theatrical release, sending it instead to Amazon Prime Video. "The facts: I signed up to make a theatrical motion picture for MGM," he wrote. "Amazon bought MGM. Amazon said make a great film and we will see what happens. I made a great film."

The drama surrounding the remake has continued, and it's grown even more chaotic. Star Jake Gyllenhaal backed Amazon earlier this week, understanding why the film is heading straight to Prime Video. Now, tensions are rising even higher, as the OG film's writer is suing Amazon. Variety reports that R. Lance Hill, the writer behind the Patrick Swayze-starring classic, is going after Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Amazon Studios for copyright infringement. Filings show that Hill, whose pen name is David Lee Henry, claims Amazon went ahead with the remake, despite Hill trying to get the rights back.

Hill filed a petition in 2021 to regain the rights to the film, as United Artists' claim was supposed to expire in November 2023. The suit alleges that Amazon (which folded United Artists into MGM) ignored his claim. Even more potentially damning is that Hill suggests the studio utilized artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of actors during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Hill's suit says that AI was used to speed up production ahead of its November 2023 wrap date, which had to be met in order to avoid the rights reverting to Hill.