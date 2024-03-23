How Conor McGregor Really Feels About His Road House Nude Scene

"The Notorious" Conor McGregor has made waves as a professional fighter, making headlines as a mixed martial artist and even facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in boxing. He's now stepping into an entirely new arena: Hollywood. McGregor stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior in Amazon Prime Video's remake of the 1989 action favorite "Road House," taking on the role of Knox. Suffice to say, his early foray into acting was quite the unusual one. In addition to accidentally punching Gyllenhaal in the face on the set, McGregor also had to pull off a nude scene.

While one might imagine that someone as unfamiliar with acting as McGregor would find a nude scene immensely daunting and even embarrassing, the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion said he wasn't bothered by the moment one bit. He told People at the South by Southwest event that he didn't mind stripping down to his skin for the movie, explaining, "I thought, 'I'll do it. I don't mind.' It's going to be a shock to people, I think." Of course, he shared with a laugh that he didn't go out of his way to tell his mother about it, though he hopes she's okay with it.

McGregor also compared the scene to one of the most iconic in film history, centered on another athlete-turned-actor who was just finding his footing in entertainment at the time.