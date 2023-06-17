Netflix's 3 Body Problem Teases High-Concept Sci-Fi Thrills In First Trailer

TUDUM has come to town and has brought with it the first look at Netflix's latest sci-fi spectacle.

Readers around the world found themselves stumbling down an existential, extraterrestrial-focused rabbit hole when Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem" hit store shelves. The English-language translation of the Chinese novel debuted in 2014, quickly becoming a sci-fi phenomenon. Cixin's novel wrestles with a frightening but increasingly realistic premise: what would happen if humans found out they weren't the only species in the universe?

One of the most popular works of science fiction to emerge out of China, "The Three-Body Problem" kickstarted an entire trilogy. The Middle Kingdom tried to capitalize on the series' popularity all the way back in 2015 with a film adaptation. While cameras rolled, the big-screen take on Cixin's epic was ultimately shelved. A series based on the novels, courtesy of Chinese entertainment conglomerate Tencent, debuted earlier this year in the country.

Now, Netflix is set to debut its own take on the high-concept sci-fi series. "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss are behind the English-language adaptation, with "3 Body Problem" being their first major project since their HBO series wrapped up in 2019. They've joined forces with Alexander Woo to bring Cixin's sci-fi spectacle to life.

Released during Netflix's annual fan event Tudum, the first teaser for "3 Body Problem" is filled to the brim with exciting, mind-boggling visuals that will leave fans of the franchise excited for what's to come. While the teaser is slim on plot details, it's clear that this is an authentic adaptation that doesn't shy away from the series' Chinese roots.