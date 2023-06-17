Netflix's 3 Body Problem Teases High-Concept Sci-Fi Thrills In First Trailer
TUDUM has come to town and has brought with it the first look at Netflix's latest sci-fi spectacle.
Readers around the world found themselves stumbling down an existential, extraterrestrial-focused rabbit hole when Liu Cixin's "The Three-Body Problem" hit store shelves. The English-language translation of the Chinese novel debuted in 2014, quickly becoming a sci-fi phenomenon. Cixin's novel wrestles with a frightening but increasingly realistic premise: what would happen if humans found out they weren't the only species in the universe?
One of the most popular works of science fiction to emerge out of China, "The Three-Body Problem" kickstarted an entire trilogy. The Middle Kingdom tried to capitalize on the series' popularity all the way back in 2015 with a film adaptation. While cameras rolled, the big-screen take on Cixin's epic was ultimately shelved. A series based on the novels, courtesy of Chinese entertainment conglomerate Tencent, debuted earlier this year in the country.
Now, Netflix is set to debut its own take on the high-concept sci-fi series. "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss are behind the English-language adaptation, with "3 Body Problem" being their first major project since their HBO series wrapped up in 2019. They've joined forces with Alexander Woo to bring Cixin's sci-fi spectacle to life.
Released during Netflix's annual fan event Tudum, the first teaser for "3 Body Problem" is filled to the brim with exciting, mind-boggling visuals that will leave fans of the franchise excited for what's to come. While the teaser is slim on plot details, it's clear that this is an authentic adaptation that doesn't shy away from the series' Chinese roots.
3 Body Problem looks like Netflix's next big hit
The opening moments of Netflix's trailer for "3 Body Problem" confirms that this won't be another run-of-the-mill English adaptation of a foreign property. Thanks to footage of a demonstration during what appears to be the Cultural Revolution, audiences can see that the series takes place in China, just like Liu Cixin's novels. While American actors like Eiza Gonzalez and Jonathan Pryce are in the series, the series primarily features Chinese actors. In the teaser, we see an elderly man admonished in front of a crowd as a young woman looks on. The trailer continues with a stunning look at a satellite as synth-heavy music takes over. An unknown narrator begins to discuss the possibility of life on other planets as audiences see the first look at John Bradley's character blowing away an insect.
The trailer continues with shots of a naval ship, followed by a look at a number of individuals circling a jet. Then... numbers, presumably coordinates, etched in red on a board, with a stern warning: "I Still See It." A look at what appears to be an ancient temple is followed by the hand of a scaly, humanoid-like figure submerged in water. Is this the alien our characters are dealing with? As the music begins to swell up, viewers are treated to looks at astronomical instruments, stunning symbols, and a world doused in scorching hot fire and lava. "Life looks for life," the narrator concludes, cutting to what looks like medieval soldiers and horses being lifted up into the air.
It's a lot to process! This is definitely a teaser that paints an interesting picture as to what audiences can expect from "3 Body Problem" when it debuts in January 2024.