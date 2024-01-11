Why Game Of Thrones Creators Turned Down Millions For House Of The Dragon

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss just gave a bombshell interview — one of their most revealing since "Game of Thrones" ended — and fans now know why the two weren't involved in "House of the Dragon."

In their interview with The Hollywood Reporter, interviewer James Hibberd noted that a lot of fans disappointed in the series finale of "Thrones" assumed that showrunners Benioff and Weiss wanted to go elsewhere and make bundles of cash. Apparently, they declined to attach their names to the popular HBO prequel and spinoff "House of the Dragon." Thanks to a previous contract, the two were entitled to producer credits on any and all properties within the "Game of Thrones" cinematic universe, and they simply said no.

"HBO was kind of confused," Benioff told Hibberd. "I remember their lawyer saying, 'But it's just money, we're just going to pay you.'"

"I don't think there is such a thing as free money," Weiss clarified. "For us, if our name is on it, especially that, while being completely detached and uninvolved, it felt like the strain that would come with that hands-off approach — with its success or failure or anything in between — was not worth it."

The two also noted that neither has watched "House of the Dragon." Benioff recently re-watched "Game of Thrones" with his family, and Weiss said he hasn't returned to the series since the finale aired in May 2019.