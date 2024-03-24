The Road House Remake Post-Credits Scene Explained: Is [SPOILER] Alive?

Contains spoilers for "Road House"

The "Road House" remake is finally out on the small screen via Amazon's Prime Video. In the very literal sense, Jake Gyllenhaal packs quite the punch as the film's lead, joined by the likes of Daniela Melchior ("The Suicide Squad" and "Fast X"), Billy Magnussen ("Aladdin" and "The Many Saints of Newark"), and of course, former UFC Champion Conor McGregor, who wasn't afraid to go nude for his acting debut.

Gyllenhaal, playing Elwood Dalton, a former UFC middleweight, finds his match against McGregor's Knox, an absolute madman and mafia bad guy. The two beat the living crap out of each other throughout the film. During the movie's climax, Dalton takes a page from Nate Diaz's playbook and locks Knox in a rear-naked choke; their final showdown eventually ends with both men stabbing each other repeatedly with broken pieces of wood. Naturally, Dalton is the one left standing tall. At first, it seems like Knox is a complete goner. The dude got stabbed stabbed. However, a mid-credits scene shows that he's still alive and well, with the film closing its curtain to the sight of Knox throwing hands with some poor hospital staff.

From punching Gyllenhaal in the face to baring it all for the camera, McGregor's acting debut seems to have been the ultimate good time. Interestingly, however, according to the MMA star, the 2024 remake almost lacked one of its crucial components.