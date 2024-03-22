House Of The Dragon Season 2's 'Black' Trailer Has A Stark But You Probably Missed It

A lot is going on in the "dueling" trailers for Season 2 of "House of the Dragon." As the series enters its sophomore season, fans can expect the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons to begin in earnest, especially considering that Season 1 closed out with a brutal battle between the warring Green and Black clans.

After Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) loses her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) during an airborne duel — which happened to be against Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), the second son of Rhaenyra's nemesis Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) — she wants to take revenge and to reclaim the Iron Throne for herself. All in all, it's quite clear that Season 2 of HBO's hit series (and the first major "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel) will be action-packed and intense ... and introduce plenty of new characters.

One of those new characters can be seen very briefly in the trailer, and he'll prove pivotal to the story as Rhaenyra's Blacks and Alicent's Greens try to shore up support for their opposing causes throughout Westeros. In the official Team Black trailer, eagle-eyed viewers can spot Cregan Stark, played by Tom Taylor, talking to Rhaenyra's eldest son Jacaerys (Harry Collett). Though he's only visible in profile and from behind, this is a huge reveal, since the Starks are such an enormous part of the overall "Game of Thrones" narrative.