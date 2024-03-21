House Of The Dragon Season 2's Green And Black Trailers Have Fans All Saying The Same Thing
HBO dropped not one but two trailers for the long-awaited second season of "House of the Dragon," and the trailers are asking fans to take sides between two warring — and related — armies. Judging by the response on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans are quite clear about where their allegiances lie.
The network released one trailer that focuses on the Green army, spearheaded by Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), whom she's installed on the Iron Throne after the death of his father King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). The second reintroduces audiences to Viserys' only child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the queen of the Black army who's aided by her husband (and uncle) Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and was chosen as Viserys' heir by the late king himself.
Fans like @CHEDtheTRUTH made their allegiances known, going so far as to write, "Block me back if you Team Green." (In a response to that missive, @Thirst_D made a decent point: "Tbh I expect something to come out about Team Black that makes us look at them differently. It's too one sided as a viewer lol." User @kensgal was clearly pumped, writing "TEAM BLACK" in all caps while reposting the Team Black trailer, while @bailey_grandis wrote, "Team Black or gtfo."
Fans are backing the Black and rooting for Rhaenyra
Actually, a bunch of fans went with caps lock to express their allegiance to Team Black, like @soesaaaa: "LETS GO TEAM BLACK, BURN THEM ALL." @NadiaFitriMu followed suit, writing, "WE FIGHT FOR OUR QUEEN!" in support of Rhaenyra. Another fan, @LevisRyann, also voiced their support for Rhaenyra with the hashtag #TeamBlack and a post reading, "I support women's rights [and] especially their wrongs .... I know whose side I'm on LET'S GOOOOO." Some fans, like @jacxevelaryon, felt torn: "supporting the black team and loving alicent is a hard task." @targaryenfilm seemed to simply settle the debate with one sentence: "everyone who's team black is on the right side of history."
Ultimately, social media seemed somewhat overwhelmed by support for Team Black, which isn't completely surprising when you consider what went down at the end of Season 1. Rhaenyra could end up committing some serious atrocities in her quest to be queen during Season 2, but after losing one of her children to Team Green in the Season 1 finale of "House of the Dragon," it's perfectly understandable that fans have Team Black's back.
What happened at the end of HOTD Season 1?
The civil war between the Targaryen factions, known as the Dance of the Dragon, officially gets going during the Season 1 finale, "The Black Queen," when both Alicent and Rhaenyra send out their second-eldest sons to sweet-talk the Baratheon family at Storm's End.
Unfortunately, Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) arrives to find his uncle Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) already there, and the Baratheons turn them both away, leading to a vicious battle between the boys as they fly their dragons into a massive thunderstorm. Whether or not Aemond intended for his massive, powerful dragon Vhagar to attack Lucerys and his own dragon Arrax, killing them both, is an enormous question going into Season 2, but even so, Lucerys and Arrax are dead by Aemond's hands.
When Rhaenyra learns of her son's death — in a stunning, silent performance by Emma D'Arcy — her face twists as she experiences both rage and grief. In that moment, it's abundantly clear that she and Daemon are out for blood, and that the Black army will stop at nothing to avenge Lucerys and take back the throne for Rhaenyra. "House of the Dragon" Season 2 premieres on HBO on June 16.