House Of The Dragon Season 2's Green And Black Trailers Have Fans All Saying The Same Thing

HBO dropped not one but two trailers for the long-awaited second season of "House of the Dragon," and the trailers are asking fans to take sides between two warring — and related — armies. Judging by the response on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans are quite clear about where their allegiances lie.

The network released one trailer that focuses on the Green army, spearheaded by Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), whom she's installed on the Iron Throne after the death of his father King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). The second reintroduces audiences to Viserys' only child, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the queen of the Black army who's aided by her husband (and uncle) Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and was chosen as Viserys' heir by the late king himself.

Fans like @CHEDtheTRUTH made their allegiances known, going so far as to write, "Block me back if you Team Green." (In a response to that missive, @Thirst_D made a decent point: "Tbh I expect something to come out about Team Black that makes us look at them differently. It's too one sided as a viewer lol." User @kensgal was clearly pumped, writing "TEAM BLACK" in all caps while reposting the Team Black trailer, while @bailey_grandis wrote, "Team Black or gtfo."