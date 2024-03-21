House Of The Dragon's Two New Black & Green Trailers Force Fans To Pick Sides

A pair of major trailers for Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" just dropped — and they tease an enormous civil war in the Targaryen family.

The first season of the wildly successful prequel and spin-off of "Game of Thrones" — which itself is based on George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood" — teed up a pretty extraordinary rift for the Targaryens, as they squabble over who will sit on the Iron Throne years before Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen is even born. The major players include Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the only surviving child of the late King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who knows that her father hoped she would take the throne after his passing, and her former best friend and stepmother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), whose son by Viserys is, ostensibly, the next King of the Seven Kingdoms.

Now, Season 2 is finally on the horizon (the series premiered in 2022, so it's been a lengthy wait) and audiences will finally get to see what happens next between these bloodthirsty Targaryens. So where did "House of the Dragon" Season 1 leave off, and what can fans expect from Season 2? Well, based on Alicent's trailer (dubbed the Green Trailer by HBO), the queen regent is trying to keep her eldest son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne while fighting off Rhaenyra's Black army ... and she's struggling with fighting for the good of the realm and her family at the same time.