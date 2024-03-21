House Of The Dragon's Two New Black & Green Trailers Force Fans To Pick Sides
A pair of major trailers for Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" just dropped — and they tease an enormous civil war in the Targaryen family.
The first season of the wildly successful prequel and spin-off of "Game of Thrones" — which itself is based on George R.R. Martin's novella "Fire & Blood" — teed up a pretty extraordinary rift for the Targaryens, as they squabble over who will sit on the Iron Throne years before Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen is even born. The major players include Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the only surviving child of the late King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) who knows that her father hoped she would take the throne after his passing, and her former best friend and stepmother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), whose son by Viserys is, ostensibly, the next King of the Seven Kingdoms.
Now, Season 2 is finally on the horizon (the series premiered in 2022, so it's been a lengthy wait) and audiences will finally get to see what happens next between these bloodthirsty Targaryens. So where did "House of the Dragon" Season 1 leave off, and what can fans expect from Season 2? Well, based on Alicent's trailer (dubbed the Green Trailer by HBO), the queen regent is trying to keep her eldest son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne while fighting off Rhaenyra's Black army ... and she's struggling with fighting for the good of the realm and her family at the same time.
The Season 2 trailer for House of the Dragon promises a bloody war between the Targaryens
At the end of Season 1, Alicent and Rhaenyra stand firmly against one another because the first blood in the war between brethren is officially spilled. Alicent gathers factions known as the Greens while Rhaenyra is backed by the Blacks, as the two try to convince different ancient houses of Westeros to back them. In her bid to win, Rhaenyra sends her second eldest son Lucerys (Elliott Grihault) to Storm's End to try and persuade the Baratheon clan to join with her.
Unfortunately for Lucerys, his uncle Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) — who lost his eye during a tussle with Lucerys — beat him to it, and the two end up fighting as they leave the appropriately storm-ridden area of the Seven Kingdoms. Even more unfortunately for Lucerys, Aemond rides an enormous dragon named Vhagar, and the fight swiftly ends when Vhagar attacks both Lucerys and his own dragon, Arrax, killing them both. In Rhaenyra's dedicated Season 2 trailer (aka the Black Trailer), it's clear that she wants revenge and the army that supports her claim to the throne as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms is ready to attack Alicent's Greens.
Whether or not Aemond meant to kill his nephew is an enormous question, but to Rhaenyra, it doesn't matter; what matters is that she and her uncle-husband Daemon (Matt Smith) are officially out for blood. Now, the familial war known as the "Dance of the Dragons" can begin in earnest ... which is to say that Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" will be a bloodbath.