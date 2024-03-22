Stranger Things Season 5 Photos Confirm A Huge Change To Noah Schnapp's Will Byers

Noah Schnapp's Will Byers is getting a series-defining makeover in "Stranger Things" Season 5. Nearly a decade ago, "Stranger Things" started with Will's disappearance, setting the stage for one of Netflix's most popular supernatural offerings. And while Will is eventually rescued from the Upside Down, his life is still miserable. Sure, he has friends and family who care about him, but Schnapp's character is still rocking a goofy bowl cut. That's (thankfully) about to change during the highly anticipated 5th season.

Russ Duffer, co-creator of "Stranger Things," took to Instagram to share a snap of Schnapp from the upcoming season, revealing that the dreadful bowl cut is a thing of the past.

Considering that the "Stranger Things" creators may have accidentally confirmed a time jump, it isn't surprising that Will has a new hairdo. Changing a character's hair or adding a unique visual flair is a convenient way of letting audiences know that significant time has passed in-universe. It has been suggested that the 5th and final season takes place in 1988, two years after "Stranger Things" Season 4. With the '80s wrapping up, it makes sense that young Byers would opt for an updated haircut. Season 1 took place in 1983 — the early days of the bowl cut.