Stranger Things Creators May Have Accidently Confirmed A Huge Season 5 Time Jump

As "Stranger Things" inches ever closer to the long-awaited release of Season 5, fans of Netflix's hit sci-fi series are dutifully combing through all of its pre-release materials and teasers for any possible hints at what the show's final batch of installments might entail. Thus far, viewers have managed to discern some pretty major clues, such as the potential return of a certain lapsed "Stranger Things" cast member. However, a fresh slew of behind-the-scenes shots from production may offer some of the juiciest tidbits yet on the series' return, with the photos containing evidence of a major time jump forward in Season 5.

On his official Instagram account, "Stranger Things" co-creator Ross Duffer posted a series of images from the first day of filming Season 5. Several of these set photos are out of context, and it's unclear how they might factor into the actual narrative of the new season. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that one shot, which features a poster from Pink Floyd's 1982 "The Wall" film, contains a certain book called "Planing, Shaping & Slotting," by Fred H. Colvin. This particular book was released in 1988 — two years after the main action of "Stranger Things" Season 4, which primarily takes place in 1986. As such, fans are speculating that the book's presence suggests a time jump in the new season up to the year 1988.