Noah Schnapp's Blunt Response To Critics Of Will's Stranger Things 4 Storyline

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has certainly been through the ringer during the course of the entire "Stranger Things" timeline. All the way back in Season 1, Will was abducted into the mysterious dimension known as the Upside Down, where he spent most of the season struggling to stay alive while being pursued by the hellish Demogorgon. Season 2 saw Will struggling with the intense trauma of his trip to this alternate dimension, which was coupled with his ongoing possession by a monster known as the Mind Flayer.

Seasons 3 and 4 have once again seen Will suffering immense emotional distress, but now, it has been due to his feelings for his best friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). Throughout Season 4, it's made abundantly clear that Will is extremely unhappy seeing Mike and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) together. It's heavily implied — but never directly stated — that Will is in love with Mike, but too afraid to come out and say it. Indeed, while the car scene in Episode 8 of "Stranger Things 4" is a blatantly obvious reveal of Will's sexuality and his strong feelings for Mike, some fans online have criticized the show for not allowing Will to actually come out to his friends on-screen, claiming that this "vague" treatment of his sexuality is undeserved and dissatisfying (via Yahoo News).

Surprisingly, Noah Schnapp himself actually took the time to respond to these critical fans online — albeit, in a rather blunt way.