Why One Chicago's 2024 Cast Exits Were Necessary, According To A Showrunner

At the time of writing, One Chicago is still enjoying its reign of NBC supremacy, as the franchise has three shows airing Wednesday nights — "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D.," and "Chicago Fire." However, all the series seem to be in flux, as they've each been losing cast members these past couple of seasons, which may be disheartening for fans. According to "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman, such departures are opportunities to explore other facets of these dramas.

"Honestly, longevity is just part of it," Newman explained in an interview with TVLine. She said that keeping character dynamics fresh and mixing things up is vital, and also necessary from the actors' perspectives. "Actor-wise, 12 years is a long [time]. Nobody expects in TV [that] they're going to be anywhere for 12 years," she elaborated. For instance, Tracy Spiridakos is leaving "Chicago P.D." after Season 11 after joining the cast back in Season 4. Understandably, Spiridakos may want to explore other options in her career.

That mindset is paralleled across the One Chicago franchise. Andrew Schneider, a co-showrunner for "Chicago Med," said in the same interview that these cast shake-ups are how it goes with Dick Wolf shows. "That's really what the Wolf [Entertainment] company likes to do is have characters leave and bring in new characters in an effort to keep the shows fresh or find new dimensions to the show and new dynamics," he stated, seemingly referencing similar series like "Law & Order."