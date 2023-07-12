Barbie: Why Timothée Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan's Cameos Didn't End Up Happening

It's natural for directors to use the same actors across their filmography. They obviously like working with them and their particular acting style, so fans expect them to pop up time and time again. Greta Gerwig certainly follows in that vein, working with both Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet on "Lady Bird" and "Little Women." The director broke out of this mold for her upcoming "Barbie," which has a highly impressive cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. However, Gerwig still tried to get her stalwart performers in the film somehow.

She revealed to CinemaBlend how she wanted Ronan and Chalamet to do cameos for "Barbie." They likely wouldn't have had major appearances, but it would've been neat to see them, even if it was briefly. The Oscar nominee detailed, "Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because [Ronan] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo. I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

Gerwig could definitely be attributed to helping boost both actors' profiles, but it's safe to say the two of them have been more than busy as of late.