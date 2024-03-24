The Star Trek Accident That Permanently Damaged William Shatner's Body

The role of Starfleet figurehead Captain James T. Kirk changed the life of actor William Shatner in more ways than one. He's made plenty of money off of it, become a pop culture and "Star Trek" fandom icon, and even had the opportunity to venture into space. Of course, that's not to say that there haven't been some bumps in the road. For instance, in addition to low points like supposedly ruining "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, according to a producer, Shatner endured a severe injury during the making of one of the "Star Trek" films, leaving his body permanently damaged.

Back in 1997, Shatner revealed to the Baltimore Sun that an on-set accident resulted in him and co-star Leonard Nimoy — the actor known for the fan-favorite Mr. Spock character – enduring lasting hearing damage. "Some years ago, we had an explosion on the set of one of our 'Star Trek' movies. We both got this ringing in our ears, and it never really went away," he shared. Shatner explained that he went to doctors all over the United States in hopes of getting treatment for his tinnitus. This journey eventually brought him to Dr. Mattox and Dr. Pawel Jastreboff of the University of Maryland's Tinnitus Center, where he found the help he'd been seeking for so long.

Shatner has continued to speak on tinnitus and its treatment, letting those diagnosed know that it's not impossible to overcome.