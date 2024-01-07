How William Shatner Ruined Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, According To One Producer

The original five-year mission of the starship Enterprise when "Star Trek" had its classic television run from 1966 to 1969 was to "explore strange new worlds" and "seek out new life and new civilizations." From there, the mission continued with 1979's "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," a movie that Captain Kirk actor William Shatner said finally showed the series' potential. However, by the time the film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" came out in 1989, producer Harve Bennett felt the Enterprise crew strayed too far from its mission by seeking something more existential: the existence of God.

In a 1993 interview published in Star Trek Explorer magazine, Bennett specifically blamed Shatner for the misfortunes of the film since the star also directed it. "I would say that 'Star Trek V' was the weakest of the pictures, both in terms of coherency and its box office, and [what] I would say without shirking responsibility is that the problem was Bill had story approval," Bennett said. "He knows this, so I'm not ratting on my friend, but basically, we got to a point where I said, 'Bill, we cannot make a movie about finding God!' I said that from the beginning."

The producer, who died in 2015 at age 84, also said the plotline for "Star Trek V" made it a tough sell for TV. "I know that if you say in a TV logline, 'Tonight on "Star Trek," the crew of the USS Enterprise goes to find God,' everybody knows we're not going to get there, so as a storyteller, it gets to be a shaggy joke!" Bennett told Star Trek Explorer.