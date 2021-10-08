William Shatner's Feelings About Going To Space Might Surprise You

William Shatner will prepare to boldly go where few men have gone before ...

Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek: The Original Series," has been announced as a passenger on one of the Blue Origin rockets set to go into space, courtesy of Jeff Bezos's aerospace program. It's an immense honor, and he'll be joined on his particular spacecraft with the Vice President of Mission & Flight Operation for Blue Origins, Audrey Powers, as well as crewmates Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen. The excursion is set to take place on October 12, 2021, and it seems fitting for a man who inspired a generation to look toward the stars to venture into the great unknown himself.

However, even Captain Kirk is only human. And when he recently spoke about the upcoming excursion at New York Comic Con, he didn't mince words (via ComicBook.com). There's a part of him that's extremely worried about going into space.