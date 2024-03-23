Jake Gyllenhaal Is Down To Play Batman But The Role Intimidates Him For A Good Reason
Taking on the role of Batman is a major deal, with the pantheon of actors having done so in the past including Adam West, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson. Among those rumored to be playing the beloved DC Comics hero in "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti's "The Brave and the Bold" is Jake Gyllenhaal, who was once strongly considered for the part in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
When asked about potentially joining the DC Universe as Batman, Gyllenhaal expressed both enthusiasm and hesitation. "Oh, man. That's a classic. It's an honor," he told Screen Rant. "I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I'm intimidated by that. So that's the first level. That's what I'm working on right now. But of course. It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics."
Who else has been linked to the DCU's Batman?
Jake Gyllenhaal isn't the only actor who's let it be known they'd be honored to portray the Dark Knight – "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson has said he wants to replace Ben Affleck as the DCU's Batman. It should be noted that Ritchson is no stranger to DC Comics adaptations, having previously played Hawk on Max's live-action series "Titans."
Another notable actor connected to the role is "The Boys" star Jensen Ackles, with James Gunn responding to casting rumors that he's playing Batman in the DCU on X, formerly known as Twitter, in December 2023, stating, "There's no script yet. Ofc it's false."
For his part, Ackles, who voices Batman in the Tomorrowverse, is down to take on the iconic part. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes," Ackles told a crowd at the Italian fan convention Jus In Bello (via Deadline) earlier that year.
With Ritchson and Ackles throwing their names into the ring, the competition to play Batman in the DCU is considerable. Time will tell if Gunn chooses Gyllenhaal, Ritchson, or Ackles — or someone else. "The Brave and the Bold" will be released following July 2025's "Superman" and "The Authority."