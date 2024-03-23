Jake Gyllenhaal Is Down To Play Batman But The Role Intimidates Him For A Good Reason

Jake Gyllenhaal isn't the only actor who's let it be known they'd be honored to portray the Dark Knight – "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson has said he wants to replace Ben Affleck as the DCU's Batman. It should be noted that Ritchson is no stranger to DC Comics adaptations, having previously played Hawk on Max's live-action series "Titans."

Another notable actor connected to the role is "The Boys" star Jensen Ackles, with James Gunn responding to casting rumors that he's playing Batman in the DCU on X, formerly known as Twitter, in December 2023, stating, "There's no script yet. Ofc it's false."

For his part, Ackles, who voices Batman in the Tomorrowverse, is down to take on the iconic part. "I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes," Ackles told a crowd at the Italian fan convention Jus In Bello (via Deadline) earlier that year.

With Ritchson and Ackles throwing their names into the ring, the competition to play Batman in the DCU is considerable. Time will tell if Gunn chooses Gyllenhaal, Ritchson, or Ackles — or someone else. "The Brave and the Bold" will be released following July 2025's "Superman" and "The Authority."