Is Jensen Ackles Playing Batman? DC's James Gunn Responds To Casting Rumors

The rumor mill has been going into overdrive as the DCU begins to fire up for its first round of releases. Though details and cast members for "Creature Commandos" and "Superman: Legacy" are the only things we've received 100% confirmation on, that, of course, hasn't stopped the rampant fan speculation about the other projects listed as part of the DCU's slate.

Case in point: an unofficial X (formerly Twitter) account for "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" revealed a rumored cast list for the upcoming film. "RUMOR 'THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD,'" it reads. "Jensen Ackles to play Batman/Bruce Wayne, Javon Walton to play Robin/Damian Wayne, Wolfgang Novogratz to play Nightwing/Dick Grayson, Clancy Brown to play Alfred Pennyworth." Ackles has long been connected to the role. The actor was almost cast as the Dark Knight in CW's short-lived "Gotham Knights" and is currently voicing the iconic character in the latest string of DC animated movies.

Fortunately for fans, DCU mastermind James Gunn is as vigilant as ever when it comes to shooting down these false casting reports. When another fan asked on Threads if the rumor was true, Gunn immediately put any doubt to rest, saying that it was not. "There's no script yet," he wrote. "Ofc it's false."