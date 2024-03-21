Exclusive X-Men '97 Preview Reveals The Team's One Weakness (And It Could Ruin Them)

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" (by Steve Foxe, Salva Espin, Matt Milla, and Joe Sabino)

The heroes of the classic "X-Men: The Animated Series" return to the small screen in Disney+'s "X-Men '97," and early reactions are uniformly positive. In addition to the show, a new comic book is on the way to fill in what happened between the two cartoon series. In Looper's exclusive first look, we learn that things are far from normal. The superteam is without its leader, Charles Xavier, who is missing in action, leading the X-Men to continue in his absence.

In "X-Men '97," the status of Charles Xavier is largely unknown. In the final episode of "X-Men: The Animated Series," Professor X is attacked at a political summit where he's advocating peace between mutants and humans. On the verge of death, Xavier is saved by Lilandra of the Shi'ar Empire, who takes him away to space with the promise that she can heal him. Surrounded by the X-Men and Magneto, Lilandra departs with Xavier, leaving the mutant team without their teacher and leader.

Whether the Shi'ar Empire was able to save Xavier's life remains a mystery. However, even without his guidance, the X-Men continue their work to try to fulfill his dream of mutants and humans living in peace. However, when one of their own is captured by a mutant hate group, they must save them without Professor X's wisdom and guidance.

