Exclusive X-Men '97 Preview Reveals The Team's One Weakness (And It Could Ruin Them)
Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" (by Steve Foxe, Salva Espin, Matt Milla, and Joe Sabino)
The heroes of the classic "X-Men: The Animated Series" return to the small screen in Disney+'s "X-Men '97," and early reactions are uniformly positive. In addition to the show, a new comic book is on the way to fill in what happened between the two cartoon series. In Looper's exclusive first look, we learn that things are far from normal. The superteam is without its leader, Charles Xavier, who is missing in action, leading the X-Men to continue in his absence.
In "X-Men '97," the status of Charles Xavier is largely unknown. In the final episode of "X-Men: The Animated Series," Professor X is attacked at a political summit where he's advocating peace between mutants and humans. On the verge of death, Xavier is saved by Lilandra of the Shi'ar Empire, who takes him away to space with the promise that she can heal him. Surrounded by the X-Men and Magneto, Lilandra departs with Xavier, leaving the mutant team without their teacher and leader.
Whether the Shi'ar Empire was able to save Xavier's life remains a mystery. However, even without his guidance, the X-Men continue their work to try to fulfill his dream of mutants and humans living in peace. However, when one of their own is captured by a mutant hate group, they must save them without Professor X's wisdom and guidance.
Why The X-Men '97 Are Weaker than Ever
In Looper's exclusive preview of "X-Men '97" #1, the in-continuity prelude to the new Disney+ series, Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine, Bishop, and Cyclops are thrown into battle against Magneto as he attacks Times Square in an act of mutant supremacy. The supervillain claims humanity must pay for its actions against mutants and declares that he will rule the future kingdom created from the rubble of humans. Unfortunately, the X-Men's efforts to stop the Master of Magnetism are hindered by a lack of cohesiveness without Charles Xavier leading them. Cyclops pleads for the team to stick to their plan, but when Wolverine goes rogue and attempts to fight Magneto, it forces Storm to focus on saving her teammate, throwing the entire situation into disarray.
Thankfully, Magneto's attack isn't real; it's all a simulation in the X-Men's hi-tech training facility, the Danger Room. Still, when the fight ends, Wolverine and Cyclops exchange words about leadership and their different approaches to combat, forcing to Storm intervene and cool down the hot-headed rivals. Bishop and Jubilee watch the squabble, as the former wonders if the X-Men act like this all the time — a clear sign the group is weaker than ever from a leadership perspective, ripe for a schism that could destroy them. Making matters worse, the mutant pop star known as Dazzler is kidnapped ahead of a memorial concert for Xavier, and while Beast reveals that he knows where she might have been taken.
Check out the full preview below.
Who Is Dazzler: Marvel's Mutant Taylor Swift & Her X-Men '97 Kidnappers, Explained
Dazzler's inclusion in "X-Men '97" follows her original appearance in "X-Men: The Animated Series." The mutant, whose real name is Alison Blaire, is a world-famous pop star with the ability to convert sound into light. Debuting in "X-Men" #130, (by John Romita Jr., Tom DeFalco, Louise Simonson, and Roger Stern), Dazzler was created as part of a real-life arrangement between Marvel Comics and Casablanca Records to create a disco queen hero. Despite the gimmicky nature of the character, she has stood the test of time, becoming a fan-favorite superhero who often appears in "X-Men" comics to this day.
Dazzler has only made one live-action appearance, having a small role in "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" where Halston Sage portrayed her. However, ever since "Deadpool & Wolverine" entered production, rumors have linked the mega pop star Taylor Swift to the hero, with her potential cameo being among one of many in the upcoming Multiversal movie. Neither Marvel Studios nor the pop star has confirmed whether she is in the anticipated film, though a more recent report indicates Swift appears as herself and not Dazzler.
X-Men '97 is coming soon
The "X-Men '97" prelude comic is the perfect way to fill in some of the gaps between the end of "X-Men: The Animated Series" and the start of the new cartoon. Without Professor X, Marvel's mutants are in a spot they haven't been in before and will need to put their differences and disagreements aside to figure out the best way to operate as a team. Whether that will be possible remains to be seen, especially with Wolverine and Cyclops butting heads once again.
Check out Todd Nauck's cover for issue one below, along with the text solicit.
THE OFFICIAL PRELUDE TO THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED DISNEY+ SHOW! The X-Men are back – and the '90s have never looked better! In this official prelude to the upcoming X-Men '97, created in collaboration with the showrunners, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved '90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! Startling revelations here lead directly into the hotly anticipated new series – don't miss out!
Readers can check out "X-Men '97" #1 when it arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on March 27, 2024.