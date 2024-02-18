Did Professor Xavier Really Die At The End Of The '90s X-Men Series?

Fans of the excellent '90s "X-Men" cartoon have been waiting with bated breath ever since Disney+ announced that it would be reviving the beloved series and continuing the canonical storyline as told through the show's initial five-season run. While the show isn't scheduled to begin airing on the streaming service until March 20, 2024, fans have been greeted with a welcome sight as the first trailer for "X-Men '97" has finally dropped.

Though fans are naturally happy to see this particular iteration of the superteam back together, there was one strange detail in the trailer that dedicated viewers might have found confusing. The sneak peek at "X-Men '97" begins with scenes from the series finale that show Professor Xavier (Cedric Smith) dying in a hospital bed.

Of course, this scene does indeed occur in "X-Men: The Animated Series," but how things play out after that is much different than the trailer suggests. Rather than succumbing to his illness, the X-Men leader heads to space with his former lover, Lilandra (Camilla Scott), who explains that the Shi-Ar have the technology to keep Charles Xavier alive. So then, what's going on in the trailer for "X-Men '97?"