Why Dune's Grossest Character Will Never Get His Final Form On-Screen (Probably)

As far as Denis Villeneuve is concerned, a three-course meal is enough melange for him. Speaking to Empire about his plans after "Dune: Part Two," the director said, "If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream." And that dream fulfilled would be the end of the "Dune" universe for Villeneuve, who continued, "After that the books become more... esoteric." That's one way of putting it.

Besides the future of the Atreides bloodline becoming a human-sandworm hybrid, Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) gets cloned more than Boba Fett, Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) comes back to possess his granddaughter, and Paul is thought to be dead, only to return from the desert just after Leto II begins his outrageous transformation. It's quite frankly just a little bit bonkers.

Of course, given Warner Bros.' success with the excellent sci-fi sequel that is "Dune: Part Two," it'd come as no surprise if executives wanted to take things further even without Villeneuve at the helm. Be that as it may, Leto II becoming a human-sandworm hybrid is the line in the sand that should not be crossed. Seeing Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya walking without rhythm so as not to attract a sandworm may look silly, but seeing a giant face sprouting out of the top of one would be downright stupid.