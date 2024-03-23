Netflix's Octopus Murders Has A Diabolical 'Floating Tree' JFK Conspiracy Theory

"American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders" is a true crime docuseries that's been killing it on Netflix. It focuses on the mysterious case of Danny Casolaro, a journalist and conspiracy theory enthusiast who was found dead in his hotel in 1991. At the time of his death, he was investigating a lengthy series of incidents that revolved around eight mysterious individuals who, Casolaro believed, played a role in several major incidents and had a connection to President Ronald Reagan's administration. His stack of notes about the investigation was never found.

"The Octopus Murders" covers numerous unnerving possibilities and revelations, but one of its strangest points is all about a different American murder mystery: the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. It comes across as almost a brief aside but nevertheless illustrates eerily well what type of world the people acquainted with the Octopus case say they live in. As journalist Cheri Seymour states in the series, a former CIA operative called Robert Booth Nichols showed her a version of the Zapruder tape that clearly shows the driver shooting Kennedy and then compared it with the commonly-known public version of the same tape. However, Nichols points out that the official version has clearly been tampered with, as shown by a "floating" tree that is missing its lower part.

If true, Nichols' revelation would be groundbreaking — but the thing is, Seymour herself doesn't believe it at all. Instead, she uses the driver tape and the floating tree as examples of the many ways the powers that be feed false information to people who are trying to uncover secrets in an attempt to discredit them.