The Jinx Season 2 Director, Episodes, And More Details

"The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" premiered in 2015, and remains one of the best true-crime documentaries streaming. The six-part HBO series looks into the life and times of real estate heir Robert Durst, who at the time had been connected to multiple murders, yet managed to avoid prison. Writer-producer-director Andrew Jarecki uses a style that makes the true-crime documentary just as complex as its subject, and critics and audiences have praised the result.

However, arguably the most memorable thing about "The Jinx" is its mind-bending ending, in which a hot microphone catches Durst admitting the murders to himself during a bathroom break. "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course," Durst says to himself in one of the most chilling endings to a crime documentary.

That, if anything, seems like a conclusive ending to the story ... but of course, life goes on even after pivotal moments like this. As it turns out, there's more to the Durst story, so much so that "The Jinx" Season 2 is on the way. Will the new season fail to match the first one, or cement "The Jinx's" place as one of the best documentaries of all time? Here's what we know about the acclaimed documentary series' sophomore season.