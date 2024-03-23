The Forgotten Pedro Pascal TV Series Role That Saved His Hollywood Career

Pedro Pascal is one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood right now. He seemingly jumps from one franchise to the next, getting a big boost in his career after portraying Oberyn Martell on "Game of Thrones." And Twitter couldn't hold back when Marvel announced he would be in "Fantastic Four" as Reed Richards. However, like most actors, Pascal was, at one point, just struggling to get by and almost contemplated quitting the business until a lifeline came from a previous role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Following the SAG Awards, Pascal spoke with Entertainment Tonight and reflected on how he worked for a long time before rising to fame. He explained, "We're talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting a surgery, paying my rent when I had less than $7 in my account, and a residual from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' showed up and saved the day, and literally is the reason I was able to stay in it and not give up." The actor played Eddie on Season 4, Episode 1 of "Buffy," titled "The Freshman." Initially getting flirty with Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Eddie eventually gets turned into a vampire and attacks her.

It's one of Pascal's earliest roles, a far cry from being an actor who's starred in back-to-back hit TV shows with "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us." And it goes to show how paramount it is for actors to receive residuals for their work; they can help fill the gap between gigs.