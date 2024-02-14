A Rumored Marvel Villain In Captain America 4 May Have Been Spoiled By A Jacket
Contains possible spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"
One of the most intriguing aspects of the forthcoming "Captain America: Brave New World" is the inclusion of several characters from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will return as Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, respectively. Perhaps most vitally, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross will also return, played by Harrison Ford in lieu of William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. And there's now a decent reason to believe we'll see a new side of Thunderbolt Ross when "Captain America 4" arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.
Redditor u/mistaJ222 uploaded some photos to the platform with the caption, "Was at the bar and saw this..." The first photo depicts the front side of what appears to be a "Captain America: Brave New World" crew jacket that simply says the title of the film along with "Marvel Studios." The other picture is far more interesting, as it seemingly shows an emblem of Captain America's shield with a large red hand gripping it. Thunderbolt Ross infamously turns into Red Hulk in Marvel Comics, where he has a truly engaging history as a powerful villain.
To be fair, the photo could be fake or altered in some way. But at this stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with Thunderbolt Ross having been around since 2008, it's about time he dons the mantle of Red Hulk.
This wouldn't be the first supposed Red Hulk leak
Many of the comments under the crew jacket photo are from people suggesting that whoever that crew member is (if they even exist), they likely messed up. The top comment from u/rexepic7567 puts a funny spin on the situation: "5 bucks says disney has a bounty on this guy wearing the jacket." Regardless of whether crew members were supposed to wear their jackets in public yet, it's already pretty much a sure bet that Thunderbolt Ross will become Red Hulk in "Captain America: Brave New World." It would be stranger if he didn't, to be honest.
For starters, the Instagram account @1414falconfan uploaded some leaked images of the "Captain America 4" Lego set, including Captain America (Anthony Mackie) fighting Red Hulk. The post was deleted, but its legacy persists thanks to a Reddit upload from u/Ok_Contest493. Additionally, a set photo came out in June 2023 showing Harrison Ford wearing some tattered pants. Normally, when someone's wearing ripped pants, it's because they just Hulked out. Taking all of this evidence into account, it sure does seem like Captain America is going to have his hands full taking on a full-fledged Hulk in his next live-action outing.
Granted, these could all be misdirects. Maybe "Captain America 4" brought on an actor of Harrison Ford's caliber to play the president of the United States for a quick cameo and nothing more. However, it's definitely looking like audiences should prepare for some Red Hulk action.