A Rumored Marvel Villain In Captain America 4 May Have Been Spoiled By A Jacket

Contains possible spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"

One of the most intriguing aspects of the forthcoming "Captain America: Brave New World" is the inclusion of several characters from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will return as Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, respectively. Perhaps most vitally, Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross will also return, played by Harrison Ford in lieu of William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. And there's now a decent reason to believe we'll see a new side of Thunderbolt Ross when "Captain America 4" arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Redditor u/mistaJ222 uploaded some photos to the platform with the caption, "Was at the bar and saw this..." The first photo depicts the front side of what appears to be a "Captain America: Brave New World" crew jacket that simply says the title of the film along with "Marvel Studios." The other picture is far more interesting, as it seemingly shows an emblem of Captain America's shield with a large red hand gripping it. Thunderbolt Ross infamously turns into Red Hulk in Marvel Comics, where he has a truly engaging history as a powerful villain.

To be fair, the photo could be fake or altered in some way. But at this stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with Thunderbolt Ross having been around since 2008, it's about time he dons the mantle of Red Hulk.