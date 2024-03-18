Star Wars: The Acolyte Already Has Something In Common With The Last Jedi

Gone are the days when a "Star Wars" property could just throw a wacky Gungan sidekick at the wall to see if he sticks. These days, the hands steering the fate of the galaxy far, far away are acutely aware of the fandom's keen eyes, which rarely fail to spot things like Easter eggs in "Ahsoka" or small details in "The Mandalorian" trailers. As such, it's highly unlikely that the new, surprisingly bloody poster for the Disney+ show "Star Wars: The Acolyte" is just a random design choice.

Fans looking for connections might notice that the poster deals with the color red in a way that hasn't been seen since Rian Johnson's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which was also marketed with posters that prominently combined a stark, light background with bloody crimson. The similarities don't end there, either. Two of the central themes of "The Last Jedi" are the concepts of bloodlines strong in the Force and betrayal. These plot points could easily be explored in "The Acolyte," which just so happens to feature literal blood lines in place of a traditional lightsaber blade in its poster.

"The Acolyte" is about darkness rising in the final heyday of the Jedi Order, and "The Last Jedi" reveals how its second coming was destroyed. Combine this thematic similarity with the fact that these are the only prominent live-action "Star Wars" projects with red and white poster artwork, and it starts to seem like the kind of "coincidence" fans might want to pay attention to.