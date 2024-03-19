Star Wars: Acolyte's First Trailer Teases A Jedi Killer & The Rise Of The Sith

"The Acolyte" trailer is finally here, debuting the first live-action look of Star Wars' High Republic era.

Fans who didn't get their fill of Jedi battles in "Ahsoka" will want to catch this series, as it's set 100 years before "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Unlike previous entries in the franchise, this show focuses on the force-wielding peacekeepers in their prime — setting them up to face the Sith's re-emergence. Cue lightsabers firing up and surprise betrayals. If the show's poster for the series is anything to go by, expect things to take a brutal and bloody turn.

The trailer introduces viewers to the series' fresh cast of characters, played by stars Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Carrie Anne-Moss, Manny Jacinto, and Lee Jung-Jae of "Squid Game" fame. According to an official synopsis released by Star Wars' website, the series will have a more procedural tone than prior entries in the franchise. The series will follow an "investigation into a shocking crime spree, [which] pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-Jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..."