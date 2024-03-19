Star Wars: Acolyte's First Trailer Teases A Jedi Killer & The Rise Of The Sith
"The Acolyte" trailer is finally here, debuting the first live-action look of Star Wars' High Republic era.
Fans who didn't get their fill of Jedi battles in "Ahsoka" will want to catch this series, as it's set 100 years before "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." Unlike previous entries in the franchise, this show focuses on the force-wielding peacekeepers in their prime — setting them up to face the Sith's re-emergence. Cue lightsabers firing up and surprise betrayals. If the show's poster for the series is anything to go by, expect things to take a brutal and bloody turn.
The trailer introduces viewers to the series' fresh cast of characters, played by stars Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Carrie Anne-Moss, Manny Jacinto, and Lee Jung-Jae of "Squid Game" fame. According to an official synopsis released by Star Wars' website, the series will have a more procedural tone than prior entries in the franchise. The series will follow an "investigation into a shocking crime spree, [which] pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-Jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..."
The Acolyte will take a walk on the Dark Side for a change
But the catch here is that it's hard to tell exactly where allegiances lie beyond that initial setup. What we can be certain of is that there are going to be lightsabers. Lots of lightsabers. As revealed by "His Dark Materials" and "Logan" star Keen, "The Acolyte" will explore how the Sith returned to cause problems for the Jedi. Speaking to Tech Radar in 2022, Keen said, "As you know, it's set 100 years before the prequel movies, and it's kind of an explanation of how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. It's a Sith-led story, which has never been done before."
Given the imminent growth of the dark side in the series, it'll be interesting to see if any of the noble Jedi introduced in "The Acolyte" will be corrupted by the Sith. Throughout "Star Wars" history, many heroes have succumbed to the dark side of the force and taken different paths. Could we see some take their first steps on the new Disney+ show? Or could we also see some dark force users find their way back to the light?
Stay tuned for the mysteries to unfold in "The Acolyte," arriving on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.