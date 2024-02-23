Chicago Fire Drops First Look At Casey & Brett's Big Wedding - Teases 'Something Fishy'

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 6 — "Port in the Storm"

Dearly beloved, we have gathered together to finally see friends-turned-lovers and "Chicago Fire" mainstays Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) off into the bounds of holy wedlock. As you can see above, it looks like something fishy is afoot when they tie the knot. They're apparently set to be surrounded by aquariums when they marry, flanked by Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). Since Violet is slated to run into trouble decorating their venue, it's entirely possible that something might go wrong and bounce the couple to a whole new locale.

Just how that happens — or if these images come from a lovely dream instead of the couple's reality — audiences will find out on February 28, when their wedding episode finally airs. Expect even more shenanigans afoot, as NBC promises at least one old face will return for the ceremony. They also promise Sylvie's departure, which has been anything but a guarded secret as fans already know that Kara Kilmer has been set to exit "Chicago Fire" at some point this season. And that won't be the only drama faced down by the crew at Engine 51.