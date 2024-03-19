NCIS Season 21: Michael Weatherly May Have Confirmed The Return Of Cote De Pablo's Ziva

"NCIS" Season 21 brought back a hugely important original character for the Ducky tribute episode, which honored late cast member David McCallum, as Michael Weatherly returned to reprise his role as Tony DiNozzo for the episode's closing moments. Weatherly commemorated Tony's "NCIS" return by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo, so it's clear he enjoyed his return to the procedural, but he followed that up with another social media post that could have even greater ramifications for the future of the series.

Weatherly did an Instagram live session, which was later reposted by TikToker @sophdinozzo, in which the actor shared, "As Brian Dietzen knows, there is going to be a surprise Cote de Pablo thing, but I am not allowed to talk about it, and Brian has been a part of it. I think it's going to blow people's minds because she does not do this stuff."

Referring to it as a "Cote de Pablo thing" is pretty vague, but it does hint that de Pablo may reprise her character of Ziva David on "NCIS" at some point. It sounds like Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the series, will be involved somehow as well, perhaps interacting with Ziva for her big (potential) return. And fans may not have to wait too much longer because Weatherly concluded, "Cote will be making an appearance. I tease that she will be making an appearance very soon."