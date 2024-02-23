Michael Weatherly Responds To DiNozzo's NCIS Season 21 Return With BTS Photo

"NCIS" may have had its saddest episode to date with "The Stories We Leave Behind," which addresses the death of longtime team member Ducky, mirroring the real-life passing of his actor, David McCallum. Fans were expecting some big surprises for the major development, with many understandably disappointed Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) couldn't make it back to honor his colleague.

Fortunately, there was one surprise return of a huge original character, with Michael Weatherly returning as Tony DiNozzo, and now, the actor's sharing a bit of what it was like to return to "NCIS."

Being back on #NCIS was truly Amazing. 🙏 to @BrianDietzen @CBS & @ncisverse Seeing everyone behind the camera was a box of treasure: one glorious shining jewel was @DanielaRuah who is directing up a storm! #Ducky would have loved all the smiles! Gotta go- there's work to do! pic.twitter.com/al8vVpEDdy — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 20, 2024

The actor left the series after Season 13, so his comeback has been long awaited. He sounds ecstatic to be back based on his post to X (formerly known as Twitter) that shows him standing alongside "NCIS: Los Angeles" star and director Daniela Ruah. DiNozzo first appeared on "NCIS" for its very first episode, so it was nice to see an original cast member come back to pay respects. DiNozzo even comforts Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), who was particularly close with Ducky and was the one to discover his body. It's a heart-wrenching episode, but hopefully, Weatherly's return made it go down smoother for longtime viewers.