Chet Holmgren's AT&T Commercial Has OKC Thunder Fans Saying The Same Thing

We've seen early examples like Michael Jordan inspiring youngsters to "be like Mike" in a '90s Gatorade commercial. There are also more contemporary ones such as Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike promoting DoorDash. Either way, famous basketball players have long helped brands attract attention to their products. That likewise applies to big companies such as AT&T and its spot featuring Oklahoma City Thunder stars Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which premiered during CBS' coverage of Selection Sunday on March 17.

The commercial starts with the athletes descending a staircase in well-pressed suits, discussing the benefits of subscribing to AT&T, especially its Proactive Recommendations. Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander then burst into their take of Christina Aguilera's "What a Girl Wants," heading to their team's bus and reflecting on their singing talents. "It was a little flat," Gilgeous-Alexander playfully observes of Holmgren's performance. The ad is linked to the "Connect to Madness" promotion that will run in support of March Madness.

Thunder fans on Reddit have taken positively to the ad, sharing how they enjoyed watching two of the team's top players cut up a bit. "I dare anyone to not like this team," said u/JeramiGrantsTomb. Another fan, u/nomptonite, suggested the AT&T commercial is a sign of good things to come, much like then-Thunder stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook's Foot Locker spot from 2011. "When I saw that the first time I was like 'We made it!'" they wrote. Meanwhile, u/Creepy_Calendar2257 poked fun at Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren's "What a Pro Wants" duet, joking, "When the collab album dropping?"

Amid all that praise, some noticed that one Oklahoma City standout was missing from the star-studded advertisement.