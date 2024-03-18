Why Allegra's Bulletproof Commercial Is Getting So Much Hate

In 2023, many people online expressed their hate over a Jardiance commercial; much of that was directed toward the woman singing throughout the ad. It resulted in backlash to the backlash with the Reddit Jardiance lady challenge, where people were encouraged to say nice things about the actor. In a move that may not be surprising to anyone, Reddit has once again come together to express hate toward a commercial with a female lead. This time, it's an Allegra ad drawing people's ire.

A Redditor posted a shot of the spot to the subreddit CommercialsIHate. Many have mentioned that they find the commercial cringey, particularly how the woman sings the song "Bulletproof" by La Roux. Numerous comments relate to how she's singing too aggressively or obnoxiously, and then when one watches the commercial ... it's fine? It's a catchy song she's singing in a fun, passionate manner. This is what the people behind the commercial wanted, so any hate directed toward the woman herself is arguably unwarranted.

Some people may find the commercial annoying, but that's no reason to direct any ill will toward a performer. A new Jardiance commercial lady also divided the internet, and the original actor pleaded for people to be kind. Hopefully, the Allegra actor singing "Bulletproof" manages to avoid some of the comments users are making.