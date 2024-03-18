Why Allegra's Bulletproof Commercial Is Getting So Much Hate
In 2023, many people online expressed their hate over a Jardiance commercial; much of that was directed toward the woman singing throughout the ad. It resulted in backlash to the backlash with the Reddit Jardiance lady challenge, where people were encouraged to say nice things about the actor. In a move that may not be surprising to anyone, Reddit has once again come together to express hate toward a commercial with a female lead. This time, it's an Allegra ad drawing people's ire.
A Redditor posted a shot of the spot to the subreddit CommercialsIHate. Many have mentioned that they find the commercial cringey, particularly how the woman sings the song "Bulletproof" by La Roux. Numerous comments relate to how she's singing too aggressively or obnoxiously, and then when one watches the commercial ... it's fine? It's a catchy song she's singing in a fun, passionate manner. This is what the people behind the commercial wanted, so any hate directed toward the woman herself is arguably unwarranted.
Some people may find the commercial annoying, but that's no reason to direct any ill will toward a performer. A new Jardiance commercial lady also divided the internet, and the original actor pleaded for people to be kind. Hopefully, the Allegra actor singing "Bulletproof" manages to avoid some of the comments users are making.
A shorter version of the Allegra commercial downplays the Bulletproof song
Any woman could attest that showing even the most modicum of feelings will result in people labeling them "emotional." A post on Commercial Society even referred to the woman as having "main character syndrome," which is bizarre in the context of this ad because she is the main character; if anyone should be the center of attention, it should be her.
The commercial started making the rounds in February, and since then, Allegra has released a shorter, 15-second version. It is pretty common for commercials to have different runtimes, cutting out certain portions to make them fit more easily within ad breaks. However, it's notable that "Bulletproof" is downplayed in the truncated iteration. It's more in the background, as the ad copy for the Allegra medication is heard more clearly.
Still, the commercial has its fair share of supporters. YouTuber @bobbyweiss0888 commented under the video: "She doesn't look angry. It's ... a defiant look, like: Do your worst, Mother Nature, I'm bulletproof. I can sidestep anything you throw at me without breaking my stride." Reddit regularly hates a lot of ads, like the GilletteLabs father-son commercial, due to some exaggerated lines. However, when a spot with a female lead starts getting hate, it's always important to view the pushback critically to see what really may be going on (read: blatant sexism).