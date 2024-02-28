Reddit Still Hates That GilletteLabs Father-Son Commercial - Here's Why

The father-and-son GilletteLabs commercial from 2023 has made a lasting impact on its viewers, and a glance at Reddit shows it's not an entirely positive one. The 30-second ad depicts a video call between a father and son, played by real-life father-and-son TikTok team Joe and Frank Mele. The father is initially insulted by the fact that his son intends to shave quickly, viewing the speed of the act as disrespectful. However, once the son explains the concept of the GilletteLabs razor he's using, the father changes his mind and wants to try the product himself. At the end of the clip, the two bump fists across a split screen.

The reasons Redditors dislike the ad are many and varied. Some have expressed their distaste with the over-the-top delivery of some lines, like the father's exaggerated "GilletteLabs?" one. "He sounds like he is about to go down there and crack some skulls for corrupting his son. Then within seconds he loves them," u/doctorhino wrote.

"Gamechanger," another line from the dad character, also has its haters. "When he says that I get irrationally furious," u/mrmiracle opined. Another Redditor pointed out the line "respect the process," a third one from the same character. Meanwhile, other folks expressed annoyance over the backward baseball cap the son wears while shaving.