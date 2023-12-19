Wonka: The Real Reason The Timothée Chalamet Movie Wasn't Marketed As A Musical

In case you weren't aware, "Wonka" is a musical. It's definitely not being marketed that way, though.

The latest film by "Paddington" director Paul King — which stars Timotheé Chalamet as a younger version of Roald Dahl's famous chocolatier Willy Wonka — features original music performed in and written for the movie, but the average filmgoer probably has no idea. Why? Studios likely think that tricking audiences is a better idea.

According to a report about the film's opening box office haul in Deadline, studios are trying not to market their musical films as such. Apparently, because focus groups have revealed that they simply hate musicals, studios believe it's a solid plan to just pretend a movie isn't a musical and just hope audiences show up anyway. From there, one can safely assume these same studios also hope said audiences won't be pretty ticked off at, well, being tricked. The outlet notes that marketing for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" largely avoided the movie's original music sung by "West Side Story" standout Rachel Zegler.

After big-budget movie musicals like "Cats" and "In the Heights" underperformed at the box office, it makes sense that studios are cautious about marketing more movie musicals. Lying by omission to filmgoers seems like an odd choice, though.