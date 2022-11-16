Timothee Chalamet Renews Hope For Bob Dylan Biopic

It's been nearly three years now since Deadline first reported that Timothée Chalamet would take on the role of Bob Dylan in a new biopic tentatively titled "Going Electric," which was to tell the story of Dylan's first foray into rock music that angered so many folk purists. James Mangold, who was coming off his film "Ford v Ferrari," was announced as the director. This would be the filmmaker's second biopic about a music legend, the first being the 2005 film "Walk the Line" about Johnny Cash. This would also be the second biopic ever made about Bob Dylan, the first being the experimental 2007 film "I'm Not There," which featured multiple actors playing the iconic musician.

Then in October 2021, cinematographer and frequent Mangold collaborator Phedon Papamichael told Collider that the film was no longer happening due to concerns about COVID. "I don't think it's dead, but it's a tough one to pull off in a COVID-era because it's all in small clubs with lots of extras in period costumes, so you've got lots of hair and makeup. So our next project is Indiana Jones 5, actually. Mangold's doing that."

With that, hope was lost for many fans of Dylan. In January 2022, Film Updates announced that Mangold had said that the film was back on, but no original source of the information could be found anywhere. But now there's hope as Chalamet contradicted Papamichael recently and insisted that the film is still in the works and making progress.