Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer Teases A Crucial Robot Role
The brand new trailer for "Rebel Moon: The Scargiver" has appeared online, giving us our first (as suspected) slow-motion preview of the second half of Zack Snyder's sci-fi fantasy epic. After the bloodbath ending of "Rebel Moon," Sofia Boutella's Kora is back to lead her motley crew of protectors against enemy forces led by a resurrected Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein).
Thankfully, Kora won't be alone! She'll once again have a backup from former war hero Titus (Djimon Hounsou), the lovestruck farmer turned devoted solder, Gunnar (Michael Huisman), sword-swinging cyborg, Nemesis (Doona Bae), and Tarak (Staz Nair). However, the newest addition to their team will be Jimmy the robot (Anthony Hopkins), who was last seen switching to kill mode and might well become the series' latest heavy-hitter. In the trailer, Kora tells the android that their team-up is their adversary's greatest fear.
With guns blazing and gorgeous vistas exploding, Snyder is bringing a similar vibe to what fans saw in the series' first film. But will it be enough to recover from the lackluster reviews of "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire?"
Could Rebel Moon: The Scargiver heal the film series?
Of course, it's no secret that the introduction into Zack Snyder's brave new world of CGI wasn't thought of too fondly when it hit Netflix in December 2023. Sitting with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 21%, "Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire" wasn't a crowd or critical favorite. Sadly, viewers grew even more frustrated when Zack Snyder followed the backlash by teasing a "Rebel Moon" director's cut that seemingly expanded the (already fairly long) story. Is it worth waiting on a "Part Two" when a longer version of the first film will drop after it?
With that in mind, might "Rebel Moon: The Scargiver" patch things up and close Snyder's massive space-based action fest on a high note? Looking at the lightsab...uh, I mean, laser sword-focused fight scenes, and Anthony Hopkins' armored alter ego, this film might have a shot at performing well. We'll have to see when the film hits Netflix on April 19.