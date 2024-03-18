Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer Teases A Crucial Robot Role

The brand new trailer for "Rebel Moon: The Scargiver" has appeared online, giving us our first (as suspected) slow-motion preview of the second half of Zack Snyder's sci-fi fantasy epic. After the bloodbath ending of "Rebel Moon," Sofia Boutella's Kora is back to lead her motley crew of protectors against enemy forces led by a resurrected Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein).

Thankfully, Kora won't be alone! She'll once again have a backup from former war hero Titus (Djimon Hounsou), the lovestruck farmer turned devoted solder, Gunnar (Michael Huisman), sword-swinging cyborg, Nemesis (Doona Bae), and Tarak (Staz Nair). However, the newest addition to their team will be Jimmy the robot (Anthony Hopkins), who was last seen switching to kill mode and might well become the series' latest heavy-hitter. In the trailer, Kora tells the android that their team-up is their adversary's greatest fear.

With guns blazing and gorgeous vistas exploding, Snyder is bringing a similar vibe to what fans saw in the series' first film. But will it be enough to recover from the lackluster reviews of "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire?"