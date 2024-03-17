Why The 'Can You Hear Me Now' Commercial Guy Really Switched From Verizon To Sprint

From 2002 to 2011, Verizon had a very memorable face starring in its commercials. Actor Paul Marcarelli, aka the "Can you hear me now?" guy from Verizon's commercials, popularized the company's long-running catchphrase in the very first Verizon ad he appeared in, and ran with it for quite a while. Marcarelli's presence greatly benefitted the company and made him into one of those commercial actors who look familiar. However, in 2016, a surprising thing happened when the actor was suddenly endorsing Verizon's competitor, Sprint.

The reason behind the switch is simple. When the actor's Verizon contract ended, Sprint contacted him and managed to wow him with its service. And after Marcarelli liked it, it was just a matter of getting him to star in an ad for them.

It's not what you'd call a subtle commercial, either. Talking directly at the viewer, Marcarelli immediately identifies himself as the guy who used to sprout catchphrases for Verizon, and then goes on to pitch Sprint as a more affordable, yet dependable company.