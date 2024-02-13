How Much Money Celebrities Get To Star In Super Bowl Commercials

A surefire way for a Super Bowl commercial to earn attention is through a celebrity being in it somehow. Bonus points if said celebrity makes some kind of self-aware joke about whatever they're famous for. This trend was on full display for Super Bowl LVIII. Martin Scorsese popped up in a commercial for Squarespace, while "Twins" stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited for a State Farm ad. Plenty of ads crammed their runtime with famous faces, such as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, and Fat Joe repping Dunkin'. It begs the question: how much are these stars making?

The answer is quite a lot. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that big stars can make anywhere between $10 and $15 million for an ad spot, which typically translates to maybe a couple of days of work. Combined with the fact CBS charges $7 million for a 30-second spot, a company can end up spending a ton of money to air a commercial during the big game. Just look at the Jennifer Aniston Uber Eats commercial for Super Bowl LVIII, which also features David Schwimmer, Usher, Victoria and David Beckham, and Jelly Roll. Something like that could easily set a brand back up to $50 million.

It's a lot of money to air a commercial once. What kind of return on investment can companies expect with that kind of dough?