What Happened To The Guy From Verizon's 'Can You Hear Me Now?' Commercials?

Anybody who remembers watching cable TV in the 2000s will likely recall a Verizon commercial campaign in which a man sporting thick-framed glasses repeatedly asks, "Can you hear me now?" in unlikely locations. Each time he follows up with a brief "Good," smiling and indicating that his Verizon service is still working no matter where he ends up.

According to an Atlantic profile of Paul Marcarelli — the name of the actor who plays the "Can you hear me now?" guy — he started acting in Verizon commercials in 2001 and stopped taking regular work for the cell phone service provider around 2010. By that point, he had started making a concerted effort to wear glasses with thinner frames to distance himself from the iconic TV commercial character.

He wasn't done pitching cell phone services for good, however. In 2016, Sprint debuted a commercial titled "Paul Switched." Its entire premise hinges on the fact that viewers probably remember Marcarelli — back in his thick-framed glasses — from his Verizon campaign. As the ad hopes Verizon customers might do too, he made the switch to Sprint. On YouTube alone, the commercial has amassed more than 14 million views as of this writing. Marcarelli stuck with the company moving forward, remaining a Sprint spokesperson for the next few years.