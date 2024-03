Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Is Making One Huge Change, According To The Showrunner

In a conversation with Deadline, "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Meg Marinis — who's helming the long-running series in former showrunner Krista Vernoff's absence — told the outlet that there's one clear subject Season 20 will explore. "A theme for the season is back to basics," she said. "You see a lot of people reset in the premiere, and [Miranda] Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) not going to go easy on these interns. It'll be really fun to watch her put them through their paces."

This is probably a huge relief for a lot of "Grey's Anatomy" fans who have had to trudge through multiple seasons that just ... weren't very good. From Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) COVID-19 coma to the departure of long-running "Grey's" cast members like Justin Chambers and the loss of Pompeo herself, the series has suffered in recent years. While it kicked off with five original interns — including Meredith and Chambers' Alex Karev — led by Miranda Bailey, all of them have left the show.

Now, Bailey will mentor a brand new group and bring the medical drama back to its roots. Marinis knew the key to the show's evolution, 20 seasons in, came down to Miranda Bailey; she's the best teacher in the history of "Grey's Anatomy," and this season, she'll get to prove it.