Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Is Making One Huge Change, According To The Showrunner

In a conversation with Deadline, "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Meg Marinis — who's helming the long-running series in former showrunner Krista Vernoff's absence — told the outlet that there's one clear subject Season 20 will explore. "A theme for the season is back to basics," she said. "You see a lot of people reset in the premiere, and [Miranda] Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) not going to go easy on these interns. It'll be really fun to watch her put them through their paces."

This is probably a huge relief for a lot of "Grey's Anatomy" fans who have had to trudge through multiple seasons that just ... weren't very good. From Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) COVID-19 coma to the departure of long-running "Grey's" cast members like Justin Chambers and the loss of Pompeo herself, the series has suffered in recent years. While it kicked off with five original interns — including Meredith and Chambers' Alex Karev — led by Miranda Bailey, all of them have left the show.

Now, Bailey will mentor a brand new group and bring the medical drama back to its roots. Marinis knew the key to the show's evolution, 20 seasons in, came down to Miranda Bailey; she's the best teacher in the history of "Grey's Anatomy," and this season, she'll get to prove it.