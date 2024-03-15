Grey's Anatomy's Season 20 Premiere Finally Broke A Multi-Season Streak

Improbably as it might seem, "Grey's Anatomy" may very well be going back to its roots ... and entering a new era after years of drudgery.

Shonda Rhimes' medical drama entered its 20th season on Thursday, March 14 — and that fact alone feels sort of absurd. Even "E.R." only ran for 15 seasons before calling it quits, but "Grey's Anatomy," which is ostensibly centered around the main character Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), shows absolutely zero sign of slowing down. In fact, the Season 20 premiere, titled "We've Only Just Begun," suggests that the show is embarking on a brand new path after a few difficult seasons.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and Pompeo's official exit from the series (though she features prominently in this premiere, a fact we'll return to shortly), it seemed as if "Grey's Anatomy" was done for. Like "Scrubs" before it, the series attempted to pull a full reset with a brand-new group of interns at the end of Season 19, but it seemed like the returns were, at best, diminishing.

Now? "Grey's Anatomy" might be making a turn for the better, nearly 20 years since it premiered as a humble mid-season replacement. So what worked about "We've Only Just Begun"? The previous season finale set up plenty of drama, Meredith Grey seemed to pass the baton, and one of the show's very best characters is fully back in action.