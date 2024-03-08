Dune: The Disgusting Fremen Detail The Movies Ignored

In Denis Villeneuve's "Dune – Part One," Dr. Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) also gets to make a whole expository speech about stillsuits for Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), thus informing the audience about the suits and their properties. However, the film skips the line about excrement processing, presumably to avoid eliciting an immediate and disgusted reaction from the viewers.

Whether fans knowing about the suit's more ... advanced recycling properties would have helped or hindered "Dune – Part Two" at the box office, the world will never know. Still, while leaving this very specific function of the suit out of the movie — or at least not referring to it in any way — is a change from the source material, it's hard to imagine too many fans up in arms about this particular omission. After all, viewers might find it hard to focus on the plot when they constantly wonder which stillsuit-wearing character is using their portable bathroom at any given moment, or the mess-hiding thigh pads keep drawing their eye.

The Fremen's backstory in "Dune" is a great example of supposedly backward people who are nevertheless incredibly capable survivors with a complex culture. Considering that the inclusion of the thigh pad line might have risked turning these deep and multifaceted people into a "walking toilet" meme, it may be best to consider this one an adaptation win.