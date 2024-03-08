Dune: The Disgusting Fremen Detail The Movies Ignored
The Fremen have it pretty bad, as sci-fi franchise populations go. Not only do they have to live in the vast, waterless deserts of Arrakis and deal with the terrifying "Dune" sandworms, but they also rely on special stillsuits that recycle their sweat into water and control their body temperature, thus allowing them to survive in the ruthless environment. That's how it works in Denis Villeneuve's movies, anyway. In Frank Herbert's "Dune" books, the stillsuit is designed to recycle far more than just sweat — it deals with any and all human waste.
Yes, the book version of the stillsuit is designed to also process excrement and urine — and yes, this means that the Fremen routinely poop their pants while they're wandering out in the desert, and the suit recycles the waste matter. We even know the exact way the stillsuit goes about this, courtesy of Dr. Liet-Kynes in Herbert's "Dune." "Urine and feces are processed in the thigh pads," she helpfully and quite unforgettably lets the reader know, stressing that every single stillsuit-wearing character is effectively running around with yesterday's lunch sloshing in their sci-fi cargo pant pockets.
The movies downplay the thigh pad element (for obvious reasons)
In Denis Villeneuve's "Dune – Part One," Dr. Liet-Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster) also gets to make a whole expository speech about stillsuits for Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), thus informing the audience about the suits and their properties. However, the film skips the line about excrement processing, presumably to avoid eliciting an immediate and disgusted reaction from the viewers.
Whether fans knowing about the suit's more ... advanced recycling properties would have helped or hindered "Dune – Part Two" at the box office, the world will never know. Still, while leaving this very specific function of the suit out of the movie — or at least not referring to it in any way — is a change from the source material, it's hard to imagine too many fans up in arms about this particular omission. After all, viewers might find it hard to focus on the plot when they constantly wonder which stillsuit-wearing character is using their portable bathroom at any given moment, or the mess-hiding thigh pads keep drawing their eye.
The Fremen's backstory in "Dune" is a great example of supposedly backward people who are nevertheless incredibly capable survivors with a complex culture. Considering that the inclusion of the thigh pad line might have risked turning these deep and multifaceted people into a "walking toilet" meme, it may be best to consider this one an adaptation win.