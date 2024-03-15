NCIS Star Brian Dietzen's Photos With Ducky Actor David McCallum Might Make You Cry

The death of "NCIS" star David McCallum was heartbreaking for his colleagues, but his memory won't be forgotten. Since his passing, the CBS drama's cast and crew have honored the legacies of the actor and his beloved character, Donald "Ducky" Mallard, with changes to the "NCIS" opening credits, heartfelt social media posts, and an emotional Season 21 tribute episode. Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer, also paid his respects to his late co-star by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram account.

The first photo shows Dietzen and Mallard posing in their characters' NCIS medical examiner uniforms. The second depicts Dietzen hugging his co-star while he cuts into a corpse, and the gross imagery of a cadaver isn't enough to ruin the picture's heartfelt sentimentality. The third image shows Mallard and Dietzen in a dark room illuminated by torchlight, while the fourth is arguably the most emotional as it shows the main cast standing next to an empty chair where Mallard should be.

This wasn't the only way Dietzen honored the late actor. He also co-wrote Ducky's tribute episode, "The Stories We Leave Behind," and it was a responsibility he didn't take lightly.