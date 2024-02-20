NCIS Season 21 Announces A Big Change To The Opening Credits After David McCallum's Death

Extra care is taken with the latest episode of "NCIS" out of respect for one of its legendary stars, David McCallum, who passed away in 2023 at age 90. "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 2, "The Stories We Leave Behind," marks his final appearance in the opening credits as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard. The credits also include other respectful alterations. Besides gifting audiences with the return of Michael Weatherly's Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo to pay his respects to Ducky, a slower version of the theme tune is included, paying homage to a star that has been a staple on the show for 20 seasons.

Long-time star of the show Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, co-wrote the episode with Scott Williams and expressed how McCallum's passing was factored into the handling of the credits. "We were struggling with that, I'll be real honest, because coming out of that cold open, it didn't really feel very fitting to [have] all of a sudden our wonderful opening credits that our people do, our post-production people do an amazing, amazing job on," he told TV Insider. "It usually sets the table and gets people's energy up for, this is what we're about to do, and there's explosions, and there's fighting, there's gunshots and stuff. It felt like tonally it wasn't right for this episode."

Dietzen further broke down the show's aim to pay its respect in just the right way.