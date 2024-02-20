The Real Reason Mark Harmon's Gibbs Didn't Return On NCIS Season 21's Ducky Episode

"NCIS" fans experienced one of the toughest episodes to watch of the long-running series with Season 21, Episode 2 — "The Stories We Leave Behind." The episode addresses the death of Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, mirroring the real-life passing of the character's actor, David McCallum, last year. The episode begins with the discovery that Ducky died in his sleep, with the rest of the storyline being a tribute to both the character and McCallum himself. While there is a special guest star in the form of Michael Weatherly returning as Tony DiNozzo, one former "NCIS" mainstay was conspicuously absent.

Mark Harmon did not return to play Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a move that upset some "NCIS" fans. Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the series, addressed Gibbs' absence. Apparently, there was talk of getting him involved, but it didn't come to fruition due to "a scheduling conflict." Dietzen told The Wrap, "I think everyone would love to see Gibbs make an appearance at some point. That is such a beloved character, TV history."

While Gibbs not coming back to pay respects to his long-time colleague may be disappointing to some, Dietzen was happy with what the episode accomplished. Dietzen's Jimmy even gets to share a scene with Tony in a moment that surely pulled at plenty of people's heartstrings. The actor continued, "I'm really happy with the way [the scene] turned out. The way that it works with Jimmy and Tony. There's an intimacy to that and there's a familiarity to that."