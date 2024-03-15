NCIS Season 21 Announces Return Of Two Franchise Veterans For 1000th Episode

The signs have pointed to the "NCIS" franchise's 1,000th episode being a surprise-filled crossover for a while — not just because the massive number is the combined count of every "NCIS" show's episodes but also because the people behind the show have hinted as much. "We're going to play plenty of homage to the past," one of the showrunners, David North, said in an interview with TV Line.

"We're hoping to put some Easter eggs for longtime fans of the show ..." co-showrunner Steven D. Binder added. "If you're watching it in 4K, you might have to blow some things up. But they're going to be there."

This and the fact that cast members of all "NCIS" shows were present at the episode's grand announcement have indicated pretty heavily that the original show's team will have some big-name visitors from the spin-offs. With the announcement of Daniela Ruah and Vanessa Lachey, the episode's crossover status is now fully confirmed ... and fans can start waiting for the next big news about returning names.