NCIS Season 21's Major 1000th Episode Guest Star Spoiled By Sean Murray In New Photos

"NCIS" has a track record of surprising fans with major comebacks. Already, Season 21's Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) memorial episode brought back a major original character when Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) dropped by to console Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and attend Ducky's funeral. As such, Tobias Fornell isn't even the first marquee return for the season.

Chances are, he won't be the only big-name comeback in the 1,000th episode, either. As co-showrunner David North told TV Line, every single "NCIS" show will be involved in the episode in one way or another. "One of our own beloved characters is going to end up in grave danger, and you're going to see all of the different franchises brought into this in a little bit of a different way," North said. "We're going to play plenty of homage to the past."

This — and the fact that it's the 1,000th episode for the entire franchise, not just the original "NCIS" — seems to indicate that the episode will be a franchise-wide crossover of some sort. This sounds like it'd be pretty hard to achieve without at least some unexpected fan-favorite characters turning up, so Special Agent Fornell may very well have a lot of company on the returning character front.