The Most Controversial Oscars Jokes Of All Time

The most recent example of Oscars jokes going viral for all the wrong reasons came at the 96th Academy Awards. Hosted once more by comedian and late-night talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel, fans were probably looking forward to the sharp yet safe jokes that have kept him on TV and out of headlines for most of his career. Critics, however, were likely bracing themselves for his usually immature perspective — but what they may not have seen coming was how quickly Kimmel's low-brow humor upset not just fans, but his celebrity target.

While introducing footage of Yorgos Lanthimos' pastel-gothic dramedy "Poor Things," Kimmel undercut the impressive visuals by cracking a joke about Emma Stone's sex scenes in the film. "Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' we're allowed to show on TV," he mocked, intentionally or unintentionally tipping his comedic hat to countless online pearl-clutchers who have attempted to stoke moral panic over Lanthimos' and Stone's artistic choices. The actor (who won her second Oscar for "Poor Things" later in the evening) has been forced to spend a not-insignificant amount of time defending the sex scenes that apparently made co-star Mark Ruffalo nervous.

As such, it isn't hard to imagine she's tired of justifying something so innocuous — which would explain the loathing look she gave her husband following Kimmel's quip. The moment took the internet by storm, with some armchair lip-readers speculating that she called the host a "prick" under her breath.